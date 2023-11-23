Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Caleres updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,083. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

