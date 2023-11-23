Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,553,493 shares traded.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.85.
About Canadian Overseas Petroleum
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Overseas Petroleum
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.