Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 2,312,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

