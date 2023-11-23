Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 10,730 ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77. ATS Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

