Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

