Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $220,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

