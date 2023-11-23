Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 221 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.