Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 256 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.80. 2,747,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

