Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.67 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

