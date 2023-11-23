Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

