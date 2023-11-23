Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

