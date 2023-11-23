Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,992 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $364.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $368.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.52.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

