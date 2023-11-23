Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

FIS stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

