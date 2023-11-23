Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 51,633 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 161,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 197.8% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

ABNB traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.04. 3,974,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,309. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $988,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.