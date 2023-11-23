Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.78. 1,906,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,686. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

