Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

SHW stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.65. 764,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average of $255.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

