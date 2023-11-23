Capital International Inc. CA Buys 72,934 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 175.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,184,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,226,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 4,837,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,218. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.