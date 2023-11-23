Capital International Inc. CA Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 1,771,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.