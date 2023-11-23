Capital International Inc. CA Has $14.53 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

ALB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. 2,590,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.