Capital International Inc. CA Sells 198,955 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,955 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Seagen stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.07. 845,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,503. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.