Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $678,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 953,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

