Capital International Investors Buys 272,472 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 272,472 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $740,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,942,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,076. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

