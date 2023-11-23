Capital International Investors Has $1.06 Billion Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,268,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,673,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.98% of Edison International worth $1,060,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 1,247,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

