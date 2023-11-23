Capital International Investors Has $578.22 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,170,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 978,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.69% of Citizens Financial Group worth $578,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,005. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.