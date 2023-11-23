Capital International Investors Has $614.56 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $614,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 47,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 121.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $8,745,671. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

