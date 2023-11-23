Capital International Investors Has $973.14 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,844,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.41% of Micron Technology worth $973,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 8,580,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,076,706. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

