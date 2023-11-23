Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 6.23% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $839,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,766. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

