Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,280,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,523 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.12% of Mondelez International worth $1,114,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

