Capital International Investors Purchases 7,417,830 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital International Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 615.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,086,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.95. 1,036,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,951. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

