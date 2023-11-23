Capital International Investors Sells 425,344 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,471,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425,344 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $1,019,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.
In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
