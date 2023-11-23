Capital International Investors Sells 638,118 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 638,118 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.40% of Adobe worth $880,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 97.4% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after buying an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.53 and its 200 day moving average is $505.12. The firm has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $624.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

