Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,015. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.