Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.13 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,997,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,597,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

