Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

SE traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 6,884,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,413. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

