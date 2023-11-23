Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ITT by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,045,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ITT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,815. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

