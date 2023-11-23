Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,360 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Block were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 21,506 shares worth $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Block Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. 7,709,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971,246. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.