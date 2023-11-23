Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,945 shares of company stock valued at $28,853,443. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

ANET stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $217.69. 1,739,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,147. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $221.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $176.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.