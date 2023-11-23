Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 10,075 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Etsy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,006. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

