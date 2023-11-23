Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,745. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.