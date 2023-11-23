Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 26,395 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 1,084,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

