Capital International Sarl Acquires 13,285 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $256.46. 954,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,899. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.03. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

