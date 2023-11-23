Capital International Sarl Acquires 48,655 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 907,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,766. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

