Capital International Sarl Boosts Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.06% of Gerdau worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,561,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 538,306 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 308.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gerdau by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 430,046 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 3,249,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,615. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.0962 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

