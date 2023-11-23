Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,780. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

