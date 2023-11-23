Capital International Sarl Buys 22 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $554.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,841. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $562.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.57.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

