Capital International Sarl Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 34,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 93,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 244,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,976. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

