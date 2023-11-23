Capital International Sarl Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,441,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

