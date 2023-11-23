Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

