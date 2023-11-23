Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $157.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

