Capital International Sarl Purchases 1,888 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.4 %

LULU traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.63. 800,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,001. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

